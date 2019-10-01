Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: WynTV - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Oct 1, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


Pasta mic because WynTV is coming to you from the first ever Trophy of Nations from Finale Ligure, Italy!

Posted In:
Racing and Events WynTV Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Trophy Of Nations 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
76318 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
68464 views
First Look: Ibis' Updated Mojo HD5 Has a Different Approach to Suspension
66577 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
64732 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
47845 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
44581 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
42947 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
41440 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 hmmh. although i am into this sport for quite a while now, it is remarkable how much this is not a model contest....coincidence?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013119
Mobile Version of Website