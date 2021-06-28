Video: WynTV - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2

Jun 28, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Round two was a slipping and sliding affair. Wyn finds out who went down, who stayed up, and who gave it the berries during the race.

Plus, find out who wins Wyn's gravity card giveaway, and the Privateer of the week award.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos WynTV GT Wyn Masters EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


4 Comments

  • 8 0
 @elyari thanks very much will do off to Les Gets for trackwalk video on Wednesday!
  • 3 0
 the last few minutes of that video, the cheering and friendliness between the riders really encapsulates the spirit of the boys and girls that make EWS and the MTB scene alive and kicking!
  • 5 0
 I can say I enjoy WynTV videos as much as the official highlights, keep them comin' @wynmasters !! \m/
  • 2 0
 I cannot agree more with Pagey.. cut the guy some slack.. he'll come back to keep pushing all people.

