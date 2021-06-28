Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV - EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
Jun 28, 2021
GT Bicycles
Round two was a slipping and sliding affair. Wyn finds out who went down, who stayed up, and who gave it the berries during the race.
Plus, find out who wins Wyn's gravity card giveaway, and the Privateer of the week award.
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
EWS Val Di Fassa 2021
4 Comments
8
0
wynmasters
(34 mins ago)
@elyari
thanks very much will do off to Les Gets for trackwalk video on Wednesday!
[Reply]
3
0
t-stoff
(12 mins ago)
the last few minutes of that video, the cheering and friendliness between the riders really encapsulates the spirit of the boys and girls that make EWS and the MTB scene alive and kicking!
[Reply]
5
0
elyari
(11 hours ago)
I can say I enjoy WynTV videos as much as the official highlights, keep them comin'
@wynmasters
!! \m/
[Reply]
2
0
Lagr1980
(7 mins ago)
I cannot agree more with Pagey.. cut the guy some slack.. he'll come back to keep pushing all people.
[Reply]
