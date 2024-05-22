Video: WynTV Finals - Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup 2024

May 22, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Finally here after a bunch of technical delays, Wyn catches all the stories from an epic finals day in Szczyrk, Poland!

Support Phil Seton and Pole Factory Racing here,

https://gofund.me/4045e075

Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH WynTV Bielsko Biala World Cup Dh 2024


5 Comments
  • 6 0
 *starts aggressively eating pizza and playing video games*
  • 3 0
 Whew! Was worried you and Ronan got a little too into the vodka and were locked up hungover in a Polish jail somewhere, glad to see that's not the case (or at least that they let you out)
  • 4 0
 phew there he is! Was a little worried, they fell victim to vodka and forgot the interviews
  • 1 0
 Top work Wyn - bring back the Frotha
  • 1 0
 someone should probably do a wellness check on dak...







