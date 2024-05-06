Watch
Video: WynTV Finals Day - Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 6, 2024
Wyn Masters
Wyn hits the pits to catch all the stories after an epic round one of the 2024 DH World Cup at Fort William!
Video by MCD Media
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
WynTV
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
51 articles
9 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
Offrhodes
FL
(3 hours ago)
As a parent myself, I really appreciated the emotion coming from Parfitt's father. Wyn rules!
[Reply]
8
0
wynmasters
(3 hours ago)
Definitely love to see stories like that and speak with those involved, I hope this isn't lost on with the chase for elitism that seems to be happening
[Reply]
4
0
Struggleteam
(2 hours ago)
@wynmasters
: Can you please use one of those lame ass trophies for your mic at the next race?
[Reply]
3
0
Deep-Friar
(2 hours ago)
Upping the production value with the walk and talks! Thanks for these Wyn, always great to hear more in depth interviews.
[Reply]
3
0
xice
(2 hours ago)
Where's frotha?
[Reply]
1
0
wynmasters
(1 hours ago)
Injured but back soon I think
[Reply]
1
0
xice
(1 hours ago)
@wynmasters
: Ah good. That kid always puts a smile on my face.
[Reply]
1
0
Telemahn
FL
(3 hours ago)
Wynn buys his dope pre smoked.
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(1 hours ago)
We need some Frotha!!
[Reply]
