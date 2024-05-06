Video: WynTV Finals Day - Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 6, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn hits the pits to catch all the stories after an epic round one of the 2024 DH World Cup at Fort William!

Video by MCD Media

9 Comments
  • 5 0
 As a parent myself, I really appreciated the emotion coming from Parfitt's father. Wyn rules!
  • 8 0
 Definitely love to see stories like that and speak with those involved, I hope this isn't lost on with the chase for elitism that seems to be happening
  • 4 0
 @wynmasters: Can you please use one of those lame ass trophies for your mic at the next race?
  • 3 0
 Upping the production value with the walk and talks! Thanks for these Wyn, always great to hear more in depth interviews.
  • 3 0
 Where's frotha?
  • 1 0
 Injured but back soon I think
  • 1 0
 @wynmasters: Ah good. That kid always puts a smile on my face.
  • 1 0
 Wynn buys his dope pre smoked.
  • 1 0
 We need some Frotha!!







