Powered by Outside

Video: WynTV Finals from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 8, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn gets the post-race run down following a very wet Les Gets World Cup, that provided all the action!

Donate to the Privateer fund here, https://www.gofundme.com/f/2024-world-cup-dh-privateer-fund

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Wyn Masters Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
59 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
106478 views
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
86985 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
67135 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
63671 views
Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
46880 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
40084 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
34297 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
32642 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.174318
Mobile Version of Website