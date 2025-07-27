Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
Feed
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Deals
More
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Upload Friday Fails
Directory
Trailforks
Deals
Video: WynTV Finals Day - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 27, 2025
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
18 Comments
Finals day at Red Bull Hardline Wales went off! I caught up with all the riders following an epic race.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Hardline 2025
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
128 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
43952 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
42394 views
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
39873 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37546 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
35259 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
33205 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
29310 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28710 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
63
0
mattjolley
(Jul 27, 2025 at 12:02)
Neko is a class act.
[Reply]
7
0
stunnanumma1
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 19:26)
people's champ
[Reply]
26
1
sledMXer
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 18:09)
Would love to have the riders names posted at the bottom of the screen, or introduce them- I don’t know who most of them are without a helmet on! And maybe closed captioning whenever you interview Rat Boy!
[Reply]
10
0
lalodh
(Jul 27, 2025 at 20:49)
Great interview as usual. Asa and Neko are inspiring. Saludos Wyn
[Reply]
5
0
jaytdubs
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 5:55)
Yes, inspiring is the right word. I was really happy for both of them. It has been really awesome to watch the Frameworks project and Asa's career grow over the last several years. I remember first hearing about Asa when he pipped Richie Rude for the US enduro national championship back in 2023, and remember not believing the results at first thinking "who's this 16 year old kid". And to think a couple years ago Frameworks was just an idea in Neko's head. Asa, Neko and the Frameworks bike have really created something special.
[Reply]
6
0
IllestT
(Jul 28, 2025 at 1:53)
Awesome! Also so cool that the main event here is now the women's category!
[Reply]
7
1
orven
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 10:18)
I wonder if either or both the Alran twins were invited. But F yea, ASA!!!
[Reply]
26
0
colinb19
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 13:10)
Commencal Muc-off seems like the kind of team that wouldn't want their riders to go to this event
[Reply]
1
0
sfarnum
(Jul 27, 2025 at 15:42)
@colinb19
: Were there any other Frenchies besides Laly?
[Reply]
3
0
ceecee
(Jul 27, 2025 at 18:51)
@sfarnum
: Vermet made a fleeting appearance
[Reply]
1
27
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 27, 2025 at 23:48)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
All French racers should be denied interviews the rest of the year for not showing up for this race! It’s the least we can do to punish them. Except the French women, they are good.
[Reply]
2
0
jaytdubs
FL
(Jul 28, 2025 at 6:00)
@colinb19
: I wouldn't blame them if that's the case. That track is intimidating as anything I could possibly imagine. I still can't believe that these riders are not only physically able to send that course, but can actually convince their brains that doing so will not result in certain death. Kudos to all the riders and the organizers.
[Reply]
4
0
watchtower
(Jul 27, 2025 at 17:58)
What an event, the best one yet I'd say.
[Reply]
6
0
likeittacky
(Jul 27, 2025 at 20:59)
Everything about it was RAD and Wyn TV being present was a bonus!
[Reply]
8
6
kkmb
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 12:30)
ASA for Rampage!!!
[Reply]
19
3
likeittacky
(Jul 27, 2025 at 21:12)
He's a DH racer, not a Slopestyle practitioner.... what that event is and steals the vote for. Why go do a Brendog run and get dumbed down by bought out judges, is kinda retarded. Racing the clock is where it's at. Too much damn sensationalism and drummed up drama around all the judged events. Keep Asa as a racer and Hardline is where its at.
[Reply]
1
0
FrothDog
FL
(Jul 29, 2025 at 20:23)
@likeittacky
: if you watch the Red Bull Just Ride podcast on YouTube, Asa himself says that Rampage is a goal/dream and describes his love for freeride.
[Reply]
1
1
likeittacky
(Jul 29, 2025 at 21:16)
@FrothDog
: Till he grows up becomes wise and sees through the illusion of its deceit, that RBR is all a smoke n mirrors event. Any young person is flying high with aspirations on the hyped illusion for a time, then wake up to reality. What is the real value in taking such high risk and at who's expense and to who's glory does it satisfy.
If he's seeking FR fame than nows the time to truly prepare.....racing WC is not the direction to take him there. It's Prep requires dedication and persistence for it's particular craft. To excel in one requires sacrifice of the other in order to obtain true success. The ability to shine in various types of big events is not gonna be an easy task without intense dedication, countless injuries and lot's of disappointments. To wait longer is asinine, to be fair, the way i foresee it. If he goes that route than kudos but he is on track to be the greatest DH racer of all time, i truly believe; not so at a Rampaged judged event. Bring back real FR and real judging than perhaps but until then put the US back on the map where Gwin left off.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Product Deals
Photos
Videos
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.019848
Mobile Version of Website
If he's seeking FR fame than nows the time to truly prepare.....racing WC is not the direction to take him there. It's Prep requires dedication and persistence for it's particular craft. To excel in one requires sacrifice of the other in order to obtain true success. The ability to shine in various types of big events is not gonna be an easy task without intense dedication, countless injuries and lot's of disappointments. To wait longer is asinine, to be fair, the way i foresee it. If he goes that route than kudos but he is on track to be the greatest DH racer of all time, i truly believe; not so at a Rampaged judged event. Bring back real FR and real judging than perhaps but until then put the US back on the map where Gwin left off.