Video: WynTV Finals from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 15, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

After another crazy race in Val di Sole, Wyn hits the pits post-race to see how it went down for everyone!


Donate to the Privateer Award for 2024 here,

http://https://gofund.me/c7a93c40

And help to buy Dami Lare a new BMX here,

https://gofund.me/0d5a9daa



Racing and Events Videos DH Racing World Cup DH WynTV Wyn Masters Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


2 Comments
  • 4 0
 I would eat asparagus before every race to give antidoping something special.
  • 1 0
 Playing Uno at the top and racing down for an ice-cream is so sweet sixteen. Bless. Meanwhile Tahnee is already drunk and droopy eyed and Amaury is swearing like a trooper.







