Video: WynTV Finals from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
Jun 15, 2024
by
Wyn Masters
After another crazy race in Val di Sole, Wyn hits the pits post-race to see how it went down for everyone!
Donate to the Privateer Award for 2024 here,
http://https://gofund.me/c7a93c40
And help to buy Dami Lare a new BMX here,
https://gofund.me/0d5a9daa
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
57 articles
MoJoMedia
(40 mins ago)
I would eat asparagus before every race to give antidoping something special.
[Reply]
1
0
45Sox
FL
(15 mins ago)
Playing Uno at the top and racing down for an ice-cream is so sweet sixteen. Bless. Meanwhile Tahnee is already drunk and droopy eyed and Amaury is swearing like a trooper.
[Reply]
