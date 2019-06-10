VIDEOS

Video: WynTV, Finals - Leogang World Cup 2019

Jun 10, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


Wyn gets interviewed on Danny TV, and chats with the winners and grinners from the Leogang DH World Cup. Plus find out who the privateer of the week is!

Donate to Wyn's Privateer Award here.

Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
102659 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
86532 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
69375 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
68141 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
54876 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
47933 views
Results: Timed Training - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
42444 views
Tech Briefing: New Bikes, Waterless Cleaner, Accessories & More - June 2019
41253 views

11 Comments

  • + 28
 The reaction at the end! When Wyn said he topping up last weeks privateer prize fund is priceless!! Top Work Wyn.
  • + 3
 I teared up a little...so cool! Massive props Wyn and everyone who contributed!
  • + 5
 I think Trace was trying to win the privateer award by slouching in a transit van like that!
  • + 1
 Yeah, what up with that footwell spot?
  • + 5
 We need more Dany TV
  • + 4
 Flipping Awesome! And Ninna Hoffmann rocks on a bike!
  • + 3
 I wonder did Kate Weatherly use the tuck method on the motorway?
  • + 0
 Lmao
  • + 3
 3:18 pleased to hear even the fastest guy in the world has "his side"
  • + 2
 Sock Puppet FTW! It should be doing the interviews!
  • + 2
 Sam Hill you legend!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.110800
Mobile Version of Website