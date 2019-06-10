Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV, Finals - Leogang World Cup 2019
Jun 10, 2019
by
GT Bicycles
Wyn gets interviewed on Danny TV, and chats with the winners and grinners from the Leogang DH World Cup. Plus find out who the privateer of the week is!
Donate to Wyn's
Privateer Award
here.
11 Comments
+ 28
finelytunedride
(1 hours ago)
The reaction at the end! When Wyn said he topping up last weeks privateer prize fund is priceless!! Top Work Wyn.
[Reply]
+ 3
Milko3D
(39 mins ago)
I teared up a little...so cool! Massive props Wyn and everyone who contributed!
[Reply]
+ 5
Richt2000
(55 mins ago)
I think Trace was trying to win the privateer award by slouching in a transit van like that!
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(41 mins ago)
Yeah, what up with that footwell spot?
[Reply]
+ 5
trailquestbike
(58 mins ago)
We need more Dany TV
[Reply]
+ 4
HairyLegs
(50 mins ago)
Flipping Awesome! And Ninna Hoffmann rocks on a bike!
[Reply]
+ 3
DirtyDee
(19 mins ago)
I wonder did Kate Weatherly use the tuck method on the motorway?
[Reply]
+ 0
freeridejerk888
(16 mins ago)
Lmao
[Reply]
+ 3
colincolin
(39 mins ago)
3:18 pleased to hear even the fastest guy in the world has "his side"
[Reply]
+ 2
anybodyseengeorge
(48 mins ago)
Sock Puppet FTW! It should be doing the interviews!
[Reply]
+ 2
mtemp
(57 mins ago)
Sam Hill you legend!!!!
[Reply]
