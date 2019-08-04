Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: WynTV Finals - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
Aug 3, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Post-race commentary from the one and only Wyn Masters.
MENTIONS:
@GTBicycles
Regions in Article
Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Videos
WynTV
GT
Wyn Masters
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
81086 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
79300 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
70424 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
64824 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
53048 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
47048 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
41410 views
Video: Transition Announces All New TR11 Downhill Bike
37629 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
adrock-whistler
(42 mins ago)
Long live the Denim Destroyer! Top story of the year.
[Reply]
+ 2
Lagr1980
(22 mins ago)
come on people, line up to fill in for him so he can make it to worldchamps..
[Reply]
+ 1
alidhojd
(23 mins ago)
Long live Wyn! Top racer/person/videografer of the year!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015436
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment