Video: WynTV Finals - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 3, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Post-race commentary from the one and only Wyn Masters.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Long live the Denim Destroyer! Top story of the year.
  • + 2
 come on people, line up to fill in for him so he can make it to worldchamps..
  • + 1
 Long live Wyn! Top racer/person/videografer of the year!

