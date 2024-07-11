Powered by Outside

Video: WynTV from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024

Jul 11, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Since it was a double header in Les Gets it was time to try a little something different and cover the XCO races there, excuse my lack of XC knowledge, hopefully I can continue this at all the double headers!

Video by Matthew Fairbrother

Racing and Events World Cup XC WynTV Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024


3 Comments
  • 6 0
 More of these! Wyn is such an unreal interviewer, I'd love to see him gain access to more disciplines. That Evie interview was pure class. Such an amazing rider.
  • 4 0
 Id watch Wyn TV cover a Hobby Horse competition to be fair..
  • 1 0
 This should be a mainstay of wc coverage.







