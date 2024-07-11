Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2024
Jul 11, 2024
by
Wyn Masters
3 Comments
Since it was a double header in Les Gets it was time to try a little something different and cover the XCO races there, excuse my lack of XC knowledge, hopefully I can continue this at all the double headers!
Video by Matthew Fairbrother
Posted In:
Racing and Events
World Cup XC
WynTV
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2024
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
60 articles
Score
Time
6
0
josiahbarkowsky
FL
(28 mins ago)
More of these! Wyn is such an unreal interviewer, I'd love to see him gain access to more disciplines. That Evie interview was pure class. Such an amazing rider.
[Reply]
4
0
mousetrapz
FL
(45 mins ago)
Id watch Wyn TV cover a Hobby Horse competition to be fair..
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
FL
(9 mins ago)
This should be a mainstay of wc coverage.
[Reply]
