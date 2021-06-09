Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Leogang World Cup DH 2021
Jun 9, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's the first World Cup of the year! It's been a shockingly long time between drinks but the gates are open now and Wyn is on track to find out what's new and who's the favorite to take the top spot.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Dean Lucas
Wyn Masters
Bernard Kerr
Marine Cabirou
Sam Blenkinsop
Amaury Pierron
Reece Wilson
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
75707 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
72424 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
55501 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
50596 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
48418 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46408 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42176 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41603 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
13
0
xice
(1 hours ago)
If that was a relaxed posture by Amaury, he's gonna rip the bars off coming out of the start gate.
[Reply]
3
0
fleischist
(55 mins ago)
Thats exactly what I thought…
[Reply]
5
0
cyclebean
(1 hours ago)
Wyn embodies everything I love about MTBing!
[Reply]
10
0
racecase
(1 hours ago)
It's a real Wyn-win
[Reply]
4
0
neimbc
(54 mins ago)
Amaury's arms are looking jacked!
[Reply]
4
0
gemueseapfel
(55 mins ago)
Aumary was Flexin
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
I can't wait for the first race ! Yeeew !
[Reply]
1
0
DHracer18
(1 hours ago)
It's felt like an eternity since the last World Cup race, my body is ready
[Reply]
1
0
Ryan2949
(29 mins ago)
My god, Amaury has been hitting the gym, my mans was fast beforehand...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008734
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
Post a Comment