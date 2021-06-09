Video: WynTV Track Walk - Leogang World Cup DH 2021

by GT Bicycles  

It's the first World Cup of the year! It's been a shockingly long time between drinks but the gates are open now and Wyn is on track to find out what's new and who's the favorite to take the top spot.

Racing and Events Videos Brendan Fairclough Dean Lucas Wyn Masters Bernard Kerr Marine Cabirou Sam Blenkinsop Amaury Pierron Reece Wilson DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


9 Comments

  • 13 0
 If that was a relaxed posture by Amaury, he's gonna rip the bars off coming out of the start gate.
  • 3 0
 Thats exactly what I thought…
  • 5 0
 Wyn embodies everything I love about MTBing!
  • 10 0
 It's a real Wyn-win
  • 4 0
 Amaury's arms are looking jacked!
  • 4 0
 Aumary was Flexin
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for the first race ! Yeeew !
  • 1 0
 It's felt like an eternity since the last World Cup race, my body is ready
  • 1 0
 My god, Amaury has been hitting the gym, my mans was fast beforehand...

