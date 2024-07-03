Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
Jul 3, 2024
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
2 Comments
Wyn hits the track here in Les Gets, France, to see how everyone is feeling coming in to round 5 of the World Cup this weekend.
Donate to the Privateer award here,
gofundme.com/f/2024-world-cup-dh-privateer-fund
Posted In:
Racing and Events
WynTV
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
58 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
88418 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
55009 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
53807 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49252 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
37488 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
31453 views
Review: Canyon Lux Trail - Mellow Marathon Machine
26041 views
Video: Flat Pedals Win Medals - But Are They Only Meant for Downhill?
24597 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
CantClimb
FL
(57 mins ago)
Old Les Gets -
youtu.be/L2q7_ezxwe8?si=Jz8n6eA8pWiexQZ2
[Reply]
1
0
xice
(1 hours ago)
Awesome as ever!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037491
Mobile Version of Website