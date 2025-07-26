Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV Qualifying - Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 25, 2025
by
Wyn Masters
The qualifying day wrap-up from Red Bull Hardline Wales!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Hardline 2025
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
22
0
seanfisseli
(Jul 26, 2025 at 18:14)
Wyn has taken it up several notches and is not only the most entertaining dude in MTB, he also gets the best interviews with riders. They’re comfortable with him and the natural way they’re able to talk about their racing makes for really engaging content.
Bravo dude. Been a huge fan for years but I can feel something different coming from you rn. You’re on a good one bro!!!!
12
0
Bibico
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 6:58)
Wow, Bernard saying he was coughing up some blood after his wreck but it sounds like he's still planning to race tomorrow? Yikes. I hope it's not something real serious.
13
0
90sMTBEnjoyer
(Jul 26, 2025 at 13:15)
Coughing up blood is pretty much always serious. He needs to stop and have a think.
6
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 13:42)
I can't even believe he's racing yet, much less HL. Dude is a ripper & needs to chill, trying to ride now is premature, even at his level
2
2
dirtmakesmehappy
(Jul 26, 2025 at 16:11)
Goes from double broken wrists to this...should think about being a permanent manager.
3
2
tyler-ryan31
(Jul 26, 2025 at 16:55)
Dude looks high as a kite
3
1
IMeasureStuff
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 19:17)
@Mtn-Goat-13
: I wonder if it has something to do with the lack of WC points Pivot racing has accumulated this year at WC downhill events, so getting as much exposure in other events such as HL factoring into 2026 team sponsorship dollars.
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Jul 27, 2025 at 6:30)
@IMeasureStuff
: Good point & I don't know... clearly homeboy has it in him & injury recovery is next level for pros vs nobodies (like me). As for points I suppose riders still make UCI points at sanctioned events & with teams now keeping those points vs riders (at least for world cup teams / events ?) - I don't know what this means for the team for this race
14
1
IntoTheEverflow
(Jul 26, 2025 at 8:52)
Nice to see Rachel again.
4
2
morph027
(Jul 26, 2025 at 13:20)
Yeah, really dig interviews with her. Could listen for hours.
11
1
Landonarkens
(Jul 26, 2025 at 10:18)
Love the kid behind Rachel getting a free tire from the pits 😄
3
1
tigerfish50
(Jul 26, 2025 at 9:43)
Always had a soft spot for Ms F since I watched her Megavalanche run in 2019(?) where she showed equal parts tenacity and race etiquette in her race-long battle with a gal in pink.
A pal told me she was at the Mega with Veronika Widman in 2023 when they were riding Nukeproof, and she intended to ride in the race, but she never appeared in the results. Big disappointment - I guess she likes DH more, or else it pays the bills better than mass-start mayhem.
Anyway, best wishes for tomorrow to everybody.
6
0
Dani-P
FL
(Jul 26, 2025 at 10:42)
Thanks Wyn !!!
5
0
BenPea
(Jul 26, 2025 at 15:04)
Best WynTV to date. Real smooth broadcasting right there.
4
0
watchtower
(Jul 27, 2025 at 0:02)
Cheers Wyn, top notch as always. Congratulations Asa for saying slippery and not slippy and also top quali spot, legend.
4
0
BenPea
(Jul 27, 2025 at 1:42)
He also said "excited about" and not "excited for" in a quote somewhere, so he's now my favourite rider.
4
0
74NZ
(Jul 26, 2025 at 13:19)
Awesome Wyn. Sale Gale with the late call up!!
5
1
robito
(Jul 26, 2025 at 14:15)
Rachel talking that truth. Nice to hear from Gee too.
