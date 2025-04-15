Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV Sea Otter Classic Downhill 2025
Apr 15, 2025
by
Wyn Masters
Words: Wyn Masters
It was maybe the least technical DH race of the season, but probably still one of the hardest to win. I hit the Sea Otter DH up and got a quick rundown of how it went for everyone!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Dh
Sea Otter 2025
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
127 articles
13 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
flaflow
(Apr 15, 2025 at 13:55)
Killer edit. Enjoyed the insights like Rachel getting real, Nico's race with Asa and his disappointment at 2nd place and his first time not loving the kid beating EVERyONE, plus Kelly Cody's rap at the end.
[Reply]
10
0
iamamodel
(Apr 15, 2025 at 20:53)
At 15.10, the 'insane backyard pumptrack race' was the very first Pumptrack World Championship (grassroots stuff before the UCI got involved). Every DH star was there, either racing or watching. It was awesome.
It should have been won by Brendon Fairclough but he pulled the timing wires out on the start ramp and we didn't see the clock wasn't recording until he finished. We gave him a second run but it wasn't as fast as he was spent. As a consolation we awarded him the surfboard (signed by all the entrants), and Mick the win. Video footage later showed that Brendog's first time was easily the fastest. It still annoys me to this day that my argument to use the video footage to record the time for his first run was overruled by someone who wasn't even a part of the hosting crew but was loud. Sorry Brendog, I tried.
[Reply]
9
0
fg-mtb
(Apr 15, 2025 at 23:59)
Brendog was robbed!
[Reply]
4
0
iamamodel
(Apr 16, 2025 at 2:43)
@fg-mtb
: Now I feel even worse! Haha.
[Reply]
12
0
watchtower
(Apr 15, 2025 at 23:28)
Hey Neko, that ain't a dad bod, hold my beer.
[Reply]
8
0
fgonzalezd
(Apr 15, 2025 at 22:15)
Wise words from Rachel
[Reply]
3
0
scottiemill
(Apr 15, 2025 at 20:33)
Wyn, ive never met ya, met your bro in whistler a few years back, but you guys are the best! Always entertaining and so genuine! Great vibes and class act work! Soo good!
[Reply]
4
0
wynmasters
(Apr 16, 2025 at 14:34)
Thanks mate we both enjoy what we do!
[Reply]
4
0
fg-mtb
(Apr 15, 2025 at 17:15)
Awesome work again Wyn 💪
[Reply]
4
0
tedhitchcock
(Apr 16, 2025 at 5:26)
the mullet is not a hair style, it's a life style
[Reply]
3
0
ncmtb77
FL
(Apr 15, 2025 at 17:40)
He got the tattoo! Such a good team. They have so much fun.
[Reply]
3
0
mcleodpulaski
FL
(Apr 16, 2025 at 2:57)
Neko big tahdew guy now
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
FL
(Apr 16, 2025 at 8:19)
The Voice of our Sport.
[Reply]
