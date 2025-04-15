Powered by Outside

Video: WynTV Sea Otter Classic Downhill 2025

Apr 15, 2025
by Wyn Masters  
Wyn Masters

It was maybe the least technical DH race of the season, but probably still one of the hardest to win. I hit the Sea Otter DH up and got a quick rundown of how it went for everyone!

13 Comments
  • 140
 Killer edit. Enjoyed the insights like Rachel getting real, Nico's race with Asa and his disappointment at 2nd place and his first time not loving the kid beating EVERyONE, plus Kelly Cody's rap at the end.
  • 100
 At 15.10, the 'insane backyard pumptrack race' was the very first Pumptrack World Championship (grassroots stuff before the UCI got involved). Every DH star was there, either racing or watching. It was awesome.

It should have been won by Brendon Fairclough but he pulled the timing wires out on the start ramp and we didn't see the clock wasn't recording until he finished. We gave him a second run but it wasn't as fast as he was spent. As a consolation we awarded him the surfboard (signed by all the entrants), and Mick the win. Video footage later showed that Brendog's first time was easily the fastest. It still annoys me to this day that my argument to use the video footage to record the time for his first run was overruled by someone who wasn't even a part of the hosting crew but was loud. Sorry Brendog, I tried.
  • 90
 Brendog was robbed!
  • 40
 @fg-mtb: Now I feel even worse! Haha.
  • 120
 Hey Neko, that ain't a dad bod, hold my beer.
  • 80
 Wise words from Rachel
  • 30
 Wyn, ive never met ya, met your bro in whistler a few years back, but you guys are the best! Always entertaining and so genuine! Great vibes and class act work! Soo good!
  • 40
 Thanks mate we both enjoy what we do!
  • 40
 Awesome work again Wyn 💪
  • 40
 the mullet is not a hair style, it's a life style
  • 30
 He got the tattoo! Such a good team. They have so much fun.
  • 30
 Neko big tahdew guy now
  • 20
 The Voice of our Sport.







