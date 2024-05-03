Video: WynTV Track Walk - Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 3, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn hits the track walk at Fort William to see how everyone is feeling coming into the big round one showdown this weekend. As it's the beginning of the season we left this one long!

Video by MCD Media

Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
50 articles
31 Comments
  • 38 1
 Danny seems more fired up than ever before, hope its a good season for him.
  • 8 1
 Would love to see him take the top step at the Bill
  • 24 0
 I love the build up more than the racing these days. All these passionate people who love downhill creating all this content and putting it out there for free, not building barriers in the hope of a payday. I'll watch and read as much as I can. I'll probably be out riding on Sunday though.
  • 21 0
 52 minutes, fuck yeah Wyn.
  • 20 0
 52 minutes! Who's jumping in for me at work!
  • 12 0
 That magical time of the year in Canada where we have NHL playoffs and WC downhill.
  • 2 0
 Would probably be more magical if one of your teams were to actually win the Cup, eh?
  • 3 0
 @BagelMan: Doesn't matter - most players on all teams Canucks.
  • 1 0
 @brentkratz: Haha I figured that would be the comeback, and hey, fair.
  • 6 1
 So good to see Amaury! Excited to have the "old guard" vs the spring chickens. I hope someone is making a "drive to survive" series of this season. It has the perfect script , young guns, vets, no Jackson unfortunately. I wish they could make this sport safer so the Legends of the sport can race each other more often. It just seems like injuries play a way larger part in this sport than any other.
  • 7 0
 Would be sweet to see Sik Mik qualify.
  • 7 0
 52 minutes, WynMovies.
  • 5 0
 52 minutes!! Warner Bros bro....!!
  • 4 1
 Henri Kiefer is not in the fantasy league,and Ryan Pinkerton is,why is that ?
  • 2 1
 For the first round, our rider list is anyone who ranked in the elite standings last year, a select number of top riders who were injured in 2023 and the top 3 Juniors who are now riding as elites in 2024. After each round we will add any rider who makes it to finals and was not already on the rider list.
  • 4 0
 75mm rise bars. Dak is insane lmao.
  • 6 0
 People were looking at me kinda weird because I have 50mm rise bars on three of my bikes. I'm 6'1 and ride XL sized bikes and I was tired of having my bars the same heights as medium sized bikes. I wonder if the proportion on his bike makes it similar to the proportions on Jackson's bike? Jackson looks like he's basically almost standing up straight when he's riding. Could be a new body position that benefits a lot of people.
  • 1 0
 @Leppah: I am actually completely onboard with the tall stack idea, I love the riding position. I am not a tall person, 5'10". My bike in a medium with 455 reach has a 650 stack height, and I add a 10mm spacer under the stem with 20mm rise bars (rolled pretty forward). The position feels commanding and centered.
  • 1 0
 @Leppah: standing tall is not a new position...just a really hard one to achieve (even for the pros).
  • 1 0
 @Leppah: you're not alone. I'm 6'5'' and have been riding 50mm bars for many years now. Because I'm lanky I get really bad back pain/issues and the 50mm bars definitely help relieve the issues.
  • 4 0
 Been looking forward to these videos. It's been a LONG offseason.
  • 5 1
 Danny is loving life RN
  • 3 1
 His on-camera personality is really next-level these days. Pretty amazing really. He's ready for the morning shows...haha
  • 4 0
 We are so back
  • 3 0
 Dakota subtly grabbing Wyn's ass was the highlight.
  • 2 0
 Almost an hour-long video that felt like 10 minutes is always a sign of a good one. Keep it up Wyn.
  • 4 1
 Danny such a fun guy.
  • 2 0
 Amaury only has one speed! Chuffin' quick
  • 3 1
 Good to see Jared Graves back. Great dude! Smile
  • 1 0
 Wyn didn’t get the Black Dress Code memo
  • 1 0
 Where. Are. The Nikes







