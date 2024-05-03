Watch
Video: WynTV Track Walk - Fort William DH World Cup 2024
May 3, 2024
by
Wyn Masters
Follow
Following
31 Comments
Wyn hits the track walk at Fort William to see how everyone is feeling coming into the big round one showdown this weekend. As it's the beginning of the season we left this one long!
Video by MCD Media
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
WynTV
Wyn Masters
Fort William World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
wynmasters
Member since Dec 21, 2009
50 articles
31 Comments
Score
Time
38
1
Mugen
FL
(2 days ago)
Danny seems more fired up than ever before, hope its a good season for him.
[Reply]
8
1
JamesKROZ
FL
(2 days ago)
Would love to see him take the top step at the Bill
[Reply]
24
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(2 days ago)
I love the build up more than the racing these days. All these passionate people who love downhill creating all this content and putting it out there for free, not building barriers in the hope of a payday. I'll watch and read as much as I can. I'll probably be out riding on Sunday though.
[Reply]
21
0
Thegrumpymechanic
FL
(2 days ago)
52 minutes, fuck yeah Wyn.
[Reply]
20
0
trippleacht
FL
(2 days ago)
52 minutes! Who's jumping in for me at work!
[Reply]
12
0
themadcarver
(2 days ago)
That magical time of the year in Canada where we have NHL playoffs and WC downhill.
[Reply]
2
0
BagelMan
FL
(1 days ago)
Would probably be more magical if one of your teams were to actually win the Cup, eh?
[Reply]
3
0
brentkratz
(1 days ago)
@BagelMan
: Doesn't matter - most players on all teams Canucks.
[Reply]
1
0
BagelMan
FL
(16 hours ago)
@brentkratz
: Haha I figured that would be the comeback, and hey, fair.
[Reply]
6
1
bosdude
FL
(2 days ago)
So good to see Amaury! Excited to have the "old guard" vs the spring chickens. I hope someone is making a "drive to survive" series of this season. It has the perfect script , young guns, vets, no Jackson unfortunately. I wish they could make this sport safer so the Legends of the sport can race each other more often. It just seems like injuries play a way larger part in this sport than any other.
[Reply]
7
0
neimbc
(1 days ago)
Would be sweet to see Sik Mik qualify.
[Reply]
7
0
Jean-dirt
FL
(2 days ago)
52 minutes, WynMovies.
[Reply]
5
0
DutchmanPhotos
FL
(2 days ago)
52 minutes!! Warner Bros bro....!!
[Reply]
4
1
Aikata
FL
(2 days ago)
Henri Kiefer is not in the fantasy league,and Ryan Pinkerton is,why is that ?
[Reply]
2
1
edspratt
FL
Editor
(2 days ago)
For the first round, our rider list is anyone who ranked in the elite standings last year, a select number of top riders who were injured in 2023 and the top 3 Juniors who are now riding as elites in 2024. After each round we will add any rider who makes it to finals and was not already on the rider list.
[Reply]
4
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
75mm rise bars. Dak is insane lmao.
[Reply]
6
0
Leppah
(2 days ago)
People were looking at me kinda weird because I have 50mm rise bars on three of my bikes. I'm 6'1 and ride XL sized bikes and I was tired of having my bars the same heights as medium sized bikes. I wonder if the proportion on his bike makes it similar to the proportions on Jackson's bike? Jackson looks like he's basically almost standing up straight when he's riding. Could be a new body position that benefits a lot of people.
[Reply]
1
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(2 days ago)
@Leppah
: I am actually completely onboard with the tall stack idea, I love the riding position. I am not a tall person, 5'10". My bike in a medium with 455 reach has a 650 stack height, and I add a 10mm spacer under the stem with 20mm rise bars (rolled pretty forward). The position feels commanding and centered.
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(1 days ago)
@Leppah
: standing tall is not a new position...just a really hard one to achieve (even for the pros).
[Reply]
1
0
captainclunkz
(1 days ago)
@Leppah
: you're not alone. I'm 6'5'' and have been riding 50mm bars for many years now. Because I'm lanky I get really bad back pain/issues and the 50mm bars definitely help relieve the issues.
[Reply]
4
0
jpelaston
(2 days ago)
Been looking forward to these videos. It's been a LONG offseason.
[Reply]
5
1
Aled-DHI
FL
(2 days ago)
Danny is loving life RN
[Reply]
3
1
robito
(1 days ago)
His on-camera personality is really next-level these days. Pretty amazing really. He's ready for the morning shows...haha
[Reply]
4
0
Alexcrow
(2 days ago)
We are so back
[Reply]
3
0
toast2266
FL
(2 days ago)
Dakota subtly grabbing Wyn's ass was the highlight.
[Reply]
2
0
dhrracer
(1 days ago)
Almost an hour-long video that felt like 10 minutes is always a sign of a good one. Keep it up Wyn.
[Reply]
4
1
vielenjank
(2 days ago)
Danny such a fun guy.
[Reply]
2
0
hamplanet
FL
(2 days ago)
Amaury only has one speed! Chuffin' quick
[Reply]
3
1
danstonQ
(2 days ago)
Good to see Jared Graves back. Great dude!
[Reply]
1
0
Rickclarkx
(7 hours ago)
Wyn didn’t get the Black Dress Code memo
[Reply]
1
0
RobertGrainier
(14 hours ago)
Where. Are. The Nikes
[Reply]
