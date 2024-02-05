Video: WynTV Track Walk on the New Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand Downhill Track

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

March 1-3, 2024

Jess Blewitt at the 2023 Summer Series New Zealand Pump Track event. (c) Clint Trahan

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand will take place on brand-new courses in Christchurch Adventure Park. (c) Clint Trahan

Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand is on the horizon, and Christchurch Adventure Park (CAP) is gearing up for the three-day festival set to take place fromLocal community members have actively lent their hands in constructing the brand-new Downhill and Pump Track courses. These are shaping up impressively and recently received a visit from none other than Wyn Masters himself. Check out the video above for a first look at the two newly built tracks, leaving behind an amazing legacy for the local mountain bike community in Christchurch.Reflecting an unwavering commitment to the mountain bike community in Canterbury, Crankworx and ChristchurchNZ are etching a legacy in Ōtautahi Christchurch with the newly established head-to-head Pump Track and World Tour-level Downhill track. These additions to CAP will not only provide a playground for local talent to flourish but also attract international athletes, events, and spectators for years to come.Built specifically for Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand, the new Downhill track is poised to deliver an exhilarating experience with high speeds, natural terrain, drops, and jumps integrating seamlessly Ōtautahi Christchurch’s unique topography. Providing B-lines to all major features, this track, deemed fit for professional athletes, also caters to amateur riders looking to enhance their confidence and skills, all within the Crankworx framework.Strength, momentum and skill are the name of the game of the freshly crafted Pump Track designed by Empire of Dirt, led by Christchurch local and Dirt Jump legend Phil McLean. Spectators can prepare themselves for an epic experience in the centre of the CAP village, while witnessing local favourites and pro’s go head-to-head. For those unable to attend the event, catch Queen of Crankworx, Caroline Buchanan, and entertainer Rhys Ellis as they present the action on PinkBike.New at this year’s Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand event, athletes have the opportunity to accumulate valuable points towards the ranking of the esteemed King and Queen of Crankworx titles. This year marks the first time, all Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand events will be available on Pinkbike to stream live and replay on demand.Wyn Masters, a staple in the mountain bike world, took WynTV to the Crankworx Summer Series site to scope out the exciting new Downhill and Pump Track trails alongside Christchurch local Sam Blenkinsop and CAP’s Event Manager George Chapman.With the tick of approval from Wyn and Sam, the Christchurch Downhill build is primed to leave an enduring legacy for up-and-coming Kiwis. Paired with the brand-new Pump Track at Christchurch Adventure Park, this underscores a commitment to fostering the sport at both the professional and grassroots levels, setting the stage for a vibrant and thriving mountain biking community in Ōtautahi Christchurch.