Powered by Outside

Video: WynTV Track Walk - Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 12, 2024
by Wyn Masters  

Wyn hits the track walk here in Val di Sole to see how everyone is feeling coming in to round 4 of the World Cup this weekend on the infamous Black Snake track.

Posted In:
Racing and Events World Cup DH WynTV Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2024


Author Info:
wynmasters avatar

Member since Dec 21, 2009
56 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
122237 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
91716 views
The Actual Weights of 18 Enduro World Cup Bikes
51665 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51053 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
50895 views
The Actual Weights of 15 World Cup DH Race Bikes
38510 views
Shimano Files Patent for a Direct-Mount Single-Sided 3-Piston Brake Caliper [Updated]
32544 views
Downhill Tech Randoms - Leogang World Cup 2024
31423 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040979
Mobile Version of Website