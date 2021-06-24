Pinkbike.com
Video: WynTV - Val di Fassa EWS #1
Jun 24, 2021
GT Bicycles
The Enduro World Series is back baby! It's a doubleheader week in Val Di Fassa and Wyn Masters hits the pits to break down the results from race #1.
Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot
8 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
melonhead1145
(4 mins ago)
Wyn Masters really is a legend. Not only is he an amazing rider, and competes at the top level of enduro and DH, he also produces some of the best content of EWS and DH WC, and is raising money for privateers.
[Reply]
6
2
LaurensVR
(53 mins ago)
I'll have whatever bottle he's having! Look at those arms man!
[Reply]
4
0
Benjou
(38 mins ago)
Jesse Malamed's pajama looks strange
[Reply]
2
0
kcy4130
(29 mins ago)
10k of 15k goal raised so far. Come on race fans, donate.
www.gofundme.com/f/2021-world-cup-dh-and-ews-privateer-fund
[Reply]
1
0
downcountry
(7 mins ago)
Sam Hill.....taking this wayyyy too seriously!?!
[Reply]
1
0
Mugen
(2 mins ago)
That's about as relaxed an interview as he'll ever give!
[Reply]
1
0
Mavic101
(53 mins ago)
good size
[Reply]
1
0
Trailrabbit
(27 mins ago)
Goood soooiiiz
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
