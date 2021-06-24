Video: WynTV - Val di Fassa EWS #1

Jun 24, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

The Enduro World Series is back baby! It's a doubleheader week in Val Di Fassa and Wyn Masters hits the pits to break down the results from race #1.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot

WynTV GT Wyn Masters Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Val Di Fassa 2021


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 Wyn Masters really is a legend. Not only is he an amazing rider, and competes at the top level of enduro and DH, he also produces some of the best content of EWS and DH WC, and is raising money for privateers.
  • 6 2
 I'll have whatever bottle he's having! Look at those arms man!
  • 4 0
 Jesse Malamed's pajama looks strange
  • 2 0
 10k of 15k goal raised so far. Come on race fans, donate.

www.gofundme.com/f/2021-world-cup-dh-and-ews-privateer-fund
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill.....taking this wayyyy too seriously!?!
  • 1 0
 That's about as relaxed an interview as he'll ever give!
  • 1 0
 good size
  • 1 0
 Goood soooiiiz

