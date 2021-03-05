Video: X-Fusion Shox Welcomes Adolf Silva to the Team

Press Release: X-Fusion Shox
From pulling off crazy tricks like the Cali Roll to his shocking runs at Rampage, Adolf's impressive abilities on a bike have attracted our attention over the past few years.
With a refreshed brand identity for 2021 and the launch of our H3C Rear Shock
in DH sizing, the timing couldn't have been better adding Adolf to the team! We're excited to see what the future holds!
|Super stoked to finally announce my partnership with X-Fusion, I've been riding their suspension for a few months now and I love it. It’s good to see brands that want to support the freeride scene and I'm excited for the mayhem that will come with joining the team! Thanks for believing in me!— Adolf Silva
Rider: @AdolfSilva
Video: @Oscar Mendoza
Photos: @Alex Domingo
Location: Barcelona, SpainWWW.XFUSIONSHOX.COM
