Video: X Games Real MTB - the Crash Reel
May 7, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
In between the makes, things didn't always go as planned while filming for Real MTB 2021.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
betsie
(1 hours ago)
Watched this first thing this morning, shows who pushed the limits the most for sure! If you remove all the non crash footage there isnt much left from some folk.
[Reply]
2
0
dirtMagurk
(58 mins ago)
shouldn't it be called a fails reel? what's with the double standard
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(54 mins ago)
I knew Brage's crashes would be gnarly And then to have the cohones to get back up and do it again
[Reply]
3
0
snomaster
(20 mins ago)
Is this our Friday fail?
[Reply]
1
0
joshleb
(7 mins ago)
Is that a ski jump on the hill behind Brage? Or the ender for his next video!
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Danny McCaskill crash reel 2.0.
[Reply]
1
0
dhmad
(1 hours ago)
Brendon seems to be quite in control with everything he's doing...
[Reply]
1
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(4 mins ago)
Crash reel is a seriously loosely defined term here
[Reply]
