Video: X Games Real MTB - the Crash Reel

May 7, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

In between the makes, things didn't always go as planned while filming for Real MTB 2021.

8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Watched this first thing this morning, shows who pushed the limits the most for sure! If you remove all the non crash footage there isnt much left from some folk.
  • 2 0
 shouldn't it be called a fails reel? what's with the double standard
  • 1 0
 I knew Brage's crashes would be gnarly And then to have the cohones to get back up and do it again
  • 3 0
 Is this our Friday fail?
  • 1 0
 Is that a ski jump on the hill behind Brage? Or the ender for his next video!
  • 1 0
 Danny McCaskill crash reel 2.0.
  • 1 0
 Brendon seems to be quite in control with everything he's doing...
  • 1 0
 Crash reel is a seriously loosely defined term here

