Video: XC & XCC Highlights from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Catch up on all the action from a packed schedule of racing in Les Gets.

XCO









XCC






Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,695 articles
Report
