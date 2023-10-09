Watch
Video: XC & XCC Highlights from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2023
Oct 9, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Catch up on all the action from a packed schedule of racing at the final 2023 World Cup round.
XCO
XCC
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,804 articles
