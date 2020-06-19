Video: XC Bike Shredding with Brendan Fairclough

Jun 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Brendan Fairclough hits up his local trails on his Scott Spark to see how hard he can push it.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Brendan Fairclough Vlogs


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135398 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
80092 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
74420 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
54990 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
42520 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
34394 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
29731 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
28733 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Well this should be named: How hard can you shred on a world cup XC FRAME. Because he has changed most of the parts including the fork, wheels, bars, brakes. So it's not a XC bike anymore. It's at least a "downcountry" now.
  • 2 0
 One thing that I'm looking forward to once lockdown is over, is pro mountain bikers can quit this cringe youtuber/vlogger facade and get back to riding bikes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008268
Mobile Version of Website