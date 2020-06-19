Pinkbike.com
Video: XC Bike Shredding with Brendan Fairclough
Jun 19, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Brendan Fairclough hits up his local trails on his Scott Spark to see how hard he can push it.
Videos
Riding Videos
Brendan Fairclough
Vlogs
2 Comments
IluvRIDING
(11 mins ago)
Well this should be named: How hard can you shred on a world cup XC FRAME. Because he has changed most of the parts including the fork, wheels, bars, brakes. So it's not a XC bike anymore. It's at least a "downcountry" now.
[Reply]
2
0
JamesGTi
(3 mins ago)
One thing that I'm looking forward to once lockdown is over, is pro mountain bikers can quit this cringe youtuber/vlogger facade and get back to riding bikes
[Reply]
