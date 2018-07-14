VIDEOS

Video: XC Course Preview - Vallnord World Cup 2018

Jul 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


6 Comments

  • - 1
 So cool. I've been cycling for many years. Started out in NS in the late '80's crashing at the end of races. Let's bunnyhop off the bridge in Wentworth and slam the ground. Memories. Moving to Van and working at MEC (sucks) while cycling and skiing when Severed Dick got built. WTF. MTB was always cross country. Brodie, Toad, Dekerf, Kona, RM. Cross country is why I love DH it's where it started. f*ckin Giver.
  • + 2
 uh, okay
  • + 0
 @drunkcyclistsucks
  • + 1
 YES LEA! So psyched to see this preview.
  • + 1
 That “XC” looks pretty dam “Enduro”!
  • + 0
 I get winded opening a tub of COOL-Whip!

