Video: XC Course Preview - Vallnord World Cup 2018
Jul 14, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Must Read This Week
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
51465 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
50116 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
48388 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
46814 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
46002 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
43712 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
40478 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
37329 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
- 1
freakonomics
(26 mins ago)
So cool. I've been cycling for many years. Started out in NS in the late '80's crashing at the end of races. Let's bunnyhop off the bridge in Wentworth and slam the ground. Memories. Moving to Van and working at MEC (sucks) while cycling and skiing when Severed Dick got built. WTF. MTB was always cross country. Brodie, Toad, Dekerf, Kona, RM. Cross country is why I love DH it's where it started. f*ckin Giver.
[Reply]
+ 2
COnovicerider
(12 mins ago)
uh, okay
[Reply]
+ 0
freakonomics
(9 mins ago)
@drunkcyclistsucks
[Reply]
+ 1
RubyRedJed
(26 mins ago)
YES LEA! So psyched to see this preview.
[Reply]
+ 1
Brauck
(30 mins ago)
That “XC” looks pretty dam “Enduro”!
[Reply]
+ 0
justincs
(1 hours ago)
I get winded opening a tub of COOL-Whip!
[Reply]
