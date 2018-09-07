Pinkbike.com
Video: XC Course Preview with Emily Batty - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018
Sep 7, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Take a lap around the World Championship course with Emily Batty.
Must Read This Week
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
80021 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
72208 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
59589 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
48178 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
44870 views
8 Things We Learned at the La Bresse World Cup
39758 views
Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
37784 views
New Zealand's Only Tandem DH Racers Take On Megavalanche & More
36732 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
wako29
(35 mins ago)
When I grow up, I want to be as cool as Emily Batty
[Reply]
+ 2
js11
(5 mins ago)
i love the way she previews the course. shes super chill about it. "i dont know why i make sound effects" oh my god thats so me.
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(21 mins ago)
Really great preview Emily! I am fortunate enough to have miles of terrain like that just next to my home. Hence... Y U no use the droppah?!
It helps hell of a lot, especially on those rooty flat bits. All the way down on descents, for speed and recovery, then just slightly down for efficiency on rough flat bits. I bet the saddle hits her bum all the time when rolling onto the root. Each single time it does it, she loses speed. Dropping the seat 2 inches on bumps, robs of little efficiency and allows for rolling over stuff smoothly.
[Reply]
+ 1
michibretz
(0 mins ago)
EMILY!!! you lost your garmin dropping into the trail from the road!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
bignoah
(15 mins ago)
Trees, technical...Emily is happy! :-)
Yup, like Ontario riding.
[Reply]
