Video: XC Course Preview with Emily Batty - Lenzerheide World Championships 2018

Sep 7, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Take a lap around the World Championship course with Emily Batty.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike / @trek


5 Comments

  • + 6
 When I grow up, I want to be as cool as Emily Batty
  • + 2
 i love the way she previews the course. shes super chill about it. "i dont know why i make sound effects" oh my god thats so me.
  • + 0
 Really great preview Emily! I am fortunate enough to have miles of terrain like that just next to my home. Hence... Y U no use the droppah?!

It helps hell of a lot, especially on those rooty flat bits. All the way down on descents, for speed and recovery, then just slightly down for efficiency on rough flat bits. I bet the saddle hits her bum all the time when rolling onto the root. Each single time it does it, she loses speed. Dropping the seat 2 inches on bumps, robs of little efficiency and allows for rolling over stuff smoothly.
  • + 1
 EMILY!!! you lost your garmin dropping into the trail from the road!!!
  • + 1
 Trees, technical...Emily is happy! :-)

Yup, like Ontario riding.

