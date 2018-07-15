Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: XC Highlights - Vallnord World Cup 2018
Jul 15, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
63667 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
52225 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
49549 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
47870 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
44661 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
42343 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
38017 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
36193 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
mfranzen
(38 mins ago)
Too much up, not enough down. I will never have anywhere close to their power output and endurance.
[Reply]
+ 1
grizwald
(1 mins ago)
One more lap and Batty would have passed Neff...
[Reply]
+ 1
fecalmaster
(19 mins ago)
Balls hurting again watching but big respect.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.021587
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment