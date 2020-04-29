Video: XC Meets BMX? Dangerholm’s Completely Custom Scott Spark

Down-Country.

Inspiration and Reasons Why

Component Choice

Frame:

Fork:

Cockpit:

Seat combo:

Brakes:

Wheels and tires:

Drivetrain:

Scott Spark BMXC - 12.0kg / 26.5lbs including pedals

The XC Transformation

Wheels:

Cockpit

Additional changes:

Scott Spark BMXC - Lycra Version

Summary and What's Next

A 2427g / 5.35lbs complete frameset weight is a good starting point to say the least.

Warning and disclaimer: