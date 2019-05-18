Pinkbike.com
Video: XC Season Preview - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
May 18, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Rob Warner chats to Nino Schurter, Annika Langvad, Kate Courtney and Henrique Avancini about the 2019 season, tomorrows race and the controversial course changes.
