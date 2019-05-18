RACING

Video: XC Season Preview - Albstadt World Cup XC 2019

May 18, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Rob Warner chats to Nino Schurter, Annika Langvad, Kate Courtney and Henrique Avancini about the 2019 season, tomorrows race and the controversial course changes.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
81802 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
60843 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
56574 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
42409 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
38397 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
36958 views
Video: Rob Warner Tries to Keep Up With Emily Batty in Arizona
34177 views
5 Things We Learned at EWS Madeira 2019
32071 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.026868
Mobile Version of Website