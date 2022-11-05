Watch
Video: XC Sucks with Lief Rodgers
Nov 5, 2022
by
NOBL Wheels
18 Comments
To celebrate our love of XC and
TR32 rims
, we decided to round up a few XC hate comments found on the internet and let ambassador
Lief Rodgers
have his riding do the talking.
Wheels: NOBL TR32s laced to i9 Hydras
Video: Max McCulloch
Videos
Nobl
Lief Rodgers
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
Alexander-Hill
(57 mins ago)
I will say that modern day xc courses are way more technical than they used to be, and also require riders to be comfortable in the air. Although a few years ago, XC racing was my entire life, and I do agree that the lifestyle sucks. It's so serious and pulls the fun out of riding....it took me years to get back to having fun on bikes because xc racing burnt me out so bad. Sold my xc bike for an enduro two years ago and it was the best decision I've made.
[Reply]
2
0
Lokirides
(24 mins ago)
Opposite experience, not to say you're wrong but just for counterpoint: I got back into riding like 6 years ago and was stoked with how capable bikes had gotten at descending. Rode only with some friends and rides were very enduro style. That got me hooked, but got pulled into the local race scene after wanting to see what I could do in that realm. As a person who likes pushing myself, that was super motivating and the races were very fun. I can't see myself ever selling my race bike now, even though I still go on plenty of chill trail rides.
Anyways, I expect competing nationally/internationally is a very different experience, which is why I'll always respect the badasses on the big stage.
Really enjoyed the video!
[Reply]
12
1
rumblefish255
(1 hours ago)
Isn’t it called down country now?
[Reply]
5
0
conoat
(25 mins ago)
XC is amazingly fun.
XC racing, less fun.
XC racing lifestyle, waaaaaaay less fun.
People that have personalities completely defined by XC?....you know where this is going(this can also be said for any discipline really.....no one likes full endurotardbros)
[Reply]
1
0
WestwardHo
(8 mins ago)
As a former extremely mediocre road racer, I agree with all of this. I can't honestly believe I participated in that sport for as long as I did lol. Amateur road racing is filled with two things: Douchebags and crashes.
[Reply]
1
0
andybloomer
(4 mins ago)
Totally agree, do an XC loop on your own, work as hard or as easy as you like to stay in shape, great stuff.
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(1 mins ago)
@WestwardHo
: I raced exactly 1 crit, 15 years ago. The level of idiocy for exactly no gain was astonishing. look, I like my skin and my $9000 bike....I ain't tossing it all away cuz some monday-friday CPA thinks hes MVdP!
[Reply]
7
1
scurvy
(56 mins ago)
Awesome! XC, all mountain, enduro are all the same, get on your bike and ride up and down a mountain, unless your racing on the WC.
[Reply]
1
0
Dopepedaler
(2 mins ago)
+10000000. Pedal up the mountain. Pedal down the mountain. Do whatever gets your jollies off.
[Reply]
5
0
willdavidson9595
(37 mins ago)
"XC riders can't descend". Until they win the local enduro races. They always do.
[Reply]
18
15
ilike01
(1 hours ago)
Xc does suck, the average xc rider can’t jump and can’t throw a huge sui, the overall xc lifestyle sucks, but just cause you ride xc doesn’t mean you suck
[Reply]
14
0
Twin8
(53 mins ago)
Yeah these xc riders should be more enduro like me, I also can’t competently jump or throw a sui, but I’m much slower up hill.
[Reply]
5
1
sherbet
(41 mins ago)
Yo can we see some of your super dope footy throwing huge suis mid trail? It's almost like the average rider of any style can't do that.
Always love blank profiles shitting on people out their living life. Go touch grass.
[Reply]
1
0
Maxcycles
(20 mins ago)
XC is awesome but the lifestyle (diet, training on the road constantly, etc.) is what sucks. Could probably be said for racing at a high level no matter what discipline, but think it trickles down more to the amateur level for XC compared to Enduro or DH. But yes, XC racers can rip, I just want all my time to be ripping instead of spending most of it doing intervals or other training rides.
[Reply]
3
0
Bkims
(38 mins ago)
"XC Rider Rips Triple Black Diamond" would also be a factually correct title
[Reply]
3
0
sherbet
(42 mins ago)
Haters gunna hate.
[Reply]
2
0
Dookiedoodle
(34 mins ago)
Lets pick another group to hate on. Bike polo?
[Reply]
1
0
Dopepedaler
(0 mins ago)
Pick a discipline and don't be a dick about it. Just ride the fucking bike.
[Reply]
