Video: XCC Highlights from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023

May 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
If you missed the live coverage from the first round of the Elite XCC Short Track World Cup series you can catch up on all the action-packed racing below. You can see the full results here.






