Video: XCC Short Track Highlights from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2021

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Racing is intense! The best Cross-Country mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Lenzerheide, Switzerland for the return of high-alpine Swiss MTB!



First order of the business: Friday's XCC or the short track race. It was Swedish national champ, Jenny Rissveds who stormed towards the line in an incredibly close battle. In the mens field, Brazilian XC superstar Henrique Avancini put the hammer down to dominate the incredibly fast 10 lap battle. — Red Bull Bike