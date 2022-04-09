close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: XCC Short Track Highlights from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Apr 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesShort track races have always provided a flat out, all in start of the Cross-Country racing weekends, yet the first XCC race of the 2022 UCI World Cup season proved to be second to none. The Brazilian crowds and the fact that there is an XCC overall title up for the grabs, heated everyone's expectations almost to the boiling point. After an intense afternoon between the race tape it was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot & Alan Hatherly who crossed the finish line first and claimed their first victories of the new season. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Petropolis World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
56262 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
52768 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
45492 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
38592 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
34923 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
33834 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
32020 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
31856 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 My favorite part was when they didn't post the fantasy league

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007914
Mobile Version of Website