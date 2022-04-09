Video: XCC Short Track Highlights from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022

Short track races have always provided a flat out, all in start of the Cross-Country racing weekends, yet the first XCC race of the 2022 UCI World Cup season proved to be second to none. The Brazilian crowds and the fact that there is an XCC overall title up for the grabs, heated everyone's expectations almost to the boiling point. After an intense afternoon between the race tape it was Pauline Ferrand-Prevot & Alan Hatherly who crossed the finish line first and claimed their first victories of the new season. — Red Bull Bike