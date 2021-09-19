Video: XCC Short Track Highlights from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2021

Sep 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe crowds, the atmosphere they bring to the whole experience & the fact that every rider on the start knew it is the season finale, all made the UCI Cross-Country World Cup Short Track race in Snowshoe a show, second to none. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
109008 views
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
87078 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80576 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
62431 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
60310 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
59220 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54942 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
47323 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007733
Mobile Version of Website