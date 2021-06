UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Racing is intense! The best Cross-Country mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Leogang, Austria for the third round of the XCO world circuit.



First order of the business: Friday's XCC or the short track race. It was Loana Lecomte who dominated the women's field, joined by her fellow multi-discipline champion Mathias Fl├╝ckiger, who came on top in the men's category. — Red Bull Bike