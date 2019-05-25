VIDEOS

Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 25, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Chloe Woodruff and Mathieu Van Der Poel take the win at the second XCC Short Track race of the year. See the full results here.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


