Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

May 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe UCI Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup stop 2 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, kicked off with a short track show second to none.

In the Women's race a crash knocked Pauline Ferrand Prevot out of the game on lap three, leaving the rest of the field battling for the win. After 6 laps of racing it was Haley Batten who took her first ever XCC win on the 1st ever short track race she ever participated in.

In the Men's field, the race proved to be a true nail-bitting experience from start to finish. Each lap saw at least one attempt to break from the pack, but it was Matheu van der Poel & Tom Pidcock who pulled a successful one in the final lap. The spectacle concluded with an all out drag race between the two multitalented young guns, too close to call with the naked eye. After a photo finish it was Matheu van der Poel who took the victory, continuing his winning streak of 7 wins in the last 7 short track races he entered. Red Bull Bike


