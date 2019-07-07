Video: XCC Short Track Highlights - Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Jolanda Neff and Henrique Avancini take the win at the third XCC Short Track race of the year. See the full results here.

