Video: XCO Course POV from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
Apr 12, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
One hot lap with Julian Schelb on a new World Cup course in humid Brazil.
—
David List
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Mairipora Xc World Cup 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,039 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
Lekneart
(32 mins ago)
just "ä bissl schneller fahrn"
[Reply]
