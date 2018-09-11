Video: XC's Fastest Female Riders Tell You Why They Love MTB

The best XC MTB female athletes tell you why they love what they do! Watch Jolanda Neff, Maja Włoszczowska, Emily Batty, Annika Langvad, Anne Tauber, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå, Yana Belomoina, Catherine Pendrel, Julie Bresset and Raiza Goulao talk about their sport.
Why do we love it?
It’s energy.
It’s nature.
It makes you fit and healthy.
It’s social.
It’s freedom.
It’s fun.
Whatever nation you are, whatever age you are, whatever occupation you have, go and ride your bike.
Like we do. Every day.
Video created by: ASF Studio
– Bored with the spinning class?
– Don't like to work out hard?
– Love the latest trendy outfits?
– Can't miss a keg party?
– Love drunk adults dressed up in costumes?
Come to your local mtb event!
