Video: Café Americano by Yeti Cycles

Aug 3, 2023
by Yeti Cycles  


Join us for an immersive experience with adventure filmmaker, Joey Schusler as Yeti rider, Shawn Neer guides us through the Italian countryside in search of the best cup of coffee life has to give. On his way, Neer straps in for urban riding in the villages of Cinque Terre, shreds singletrack in the Dolomites, and finds himself lost in caffeine fueled hallucinations and Alfa Romeo mechanicals before discovering what his journey was really about. So, prepare yourself a beverage, sit back and enjoy the journey.

A Film By - Joey Schusler, Ben Page, Thomas Woodson

Starring -
Shawn Neer as ‘Shawn Neer’
Diego Lecaros as ‘Young Shawn’
Kelly Veit as ‘Mom’
Baby Gus as ‘Baby’
John Franklin as ‘Dad’
George Schusler as ‘Barista’

Presented By - Yeti Cycles

Narrator - Cristina Soria
Editor - Tory Powers
Writing Support - Paddy O’Connell
Motion & Graphics - Walt Gerald
Colorist - Dylan Hageman
Sound Engineer - Keith White Audio

Yeti Joey Schusler Shawn Neer


3 Comments
 So freaking good! The perfect blend of Shawn's creative riding style and Joey and team's superb filmmaking.
 Wow that was not the usual shreddit...nice change of pace and fun watch.
 So good. Excellent work Shawn, Joey, and crew.





