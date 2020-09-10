Video: New 8-Speed Drivetrain, Tools, Tires, Pedals, & Clothing - Across the Pond Beaver

Sep 10, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Worldwide travel restrictions have put an end to tradeshows, but not even a global pandemic can stop the ol' 8-Ball...


Across the Pond Beaver 2020



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Across The Pond Beaver 2020 First Looks Apparel Drivetrain Pedals Tools E13 Fox Clothing Funn Microshift Yeti


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Comeone dont show me stuff If I cant buy it. This Micro shift stuff for example, give me the 9 speed here in the EU. Or BOX , both are not available to buy , I dont consider a shop who has them maybe in stock in 8 weeks as available TBH.
  • 1 0
 See if you can get box shipped from Moore Large in the UK
  • 1 0
 Why do you have to throw the poor Brodie down like that Mike? Such a faithful machine lasting all these years only to be disrespected like that in the name of all that is 'new'?
  • 3 0
 this is some good acting, porn stars are jealous.
  • 1 0
 Levy is an (inter)national treasure.

