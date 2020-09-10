Pinkbike.com
Video: New 8-Speed Drivetrain, Tools, Tires, Pedals, & Clothing - Across the Pond Beaver
Sep 10, 2020
by
Mike Levy
Worldwide travel restrictions have put an end to tradeshows, but not even a global pandemic can stop the ol' 8-Ball...
Click here to check out more coverage from Across the Pond Beaver 2020.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Across The Pond Beaver 2020
First Looks
Apparel
Drivetrain
Pedals
Tools
E13
Fox Clothing
Funn
Microshift
Yeti
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Serpentras
(7 mins ago)
Comeone dont show me stuff If I cant buy it. This Micro shift stuff for example, give me the 9 speed here in the EU. Or BOX , both are not available to buy , I dont consider a shop who has them maybe in stock in 8 weeks as available TBH.
[Reply]
1
0
DanielP07
(4 mins ago)
See if you can get box shipped from Moore Large in the UK
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(3 mins ago)
Why do you have to throw the poor Brodie down like that Mike? Such a faithful machine lasting all these years only to be disrespected like that in the name of all that is 'new'?
[Reply]
3
0
Stenimir
(14 mins ago)
this is some good acting, porn stars are jealous.
[Reply]
1
0
roma258
(3 mins ago)
Levy is an (inter)national treasure.
[Reply]
