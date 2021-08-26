Video: Yeti Teases New eMTB, Review Still Not Tomorrow

Aug 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


We spotted a new Yeti eMTB a couple of weeks ago, and now it looks like Yeti may be closer to launching it as they've begun to tease it. I don't see a review in the upcoming news for the Pinkbike homepage though, so as far as I know you unfortunately won't be seeing a review of it tomorrow or even this weekend.

The video features some glorious type 2-3 fun, but if you don't fancy watching the whole thing, you can see the eMTB at 1:17 and 1:31 or just check out the screenshots below




Jared Graves had a post on his Instagram back in June about an "engagement" he had with Yeti that was higher priority than racing the Enduro World Series. We're guessing he'll be the rider featured in the official launch video, whenever that comes out.

bigquotesSo... 2am this morning I get the call to not get on the plane due to more covid related dramas. Found out through the misfortune of @joshcarlson__ situation that non US citizens have to do 2 week hotel quarantine if coming from Europe to the US. Seeing I was due to do rounds 1 and 2 then back for other engagements in Colorado the call was made by the team that I won’t be doing @world_enduro round one and 2 because what we had planned back in Colorado is a higher priority. Yet another let down, and at this. Stage I’ll only believe I’m back overseas racing again when I’m actually on the start line. Yes racing is high on the priorities but it’s not all I’m doing for sponsors anymore. But if anyone else is planning some intercontinental travels, it would be a good idea to thoroughly check every country’s covid policies. Could save you a lot of stress. I’m just glad I didn’t find out once already in Italy.Jared Graves


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Yeti Jared Graves


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
69007 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
52058 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
43769 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
41617 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
40805 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39806 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37175 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
36879 views

7 Comments

  • 3 1
 Everyone is doing e bike now it’s just part of the game at this point. Too much money to be made. Hopefully a majority of the extra profits will go to R&D for all types of MTBs.
  • 2 1
 I am looking forward eventually to owning a ebeast to pretend to dirt bike around on motorcycle legal trails.
  • 2 0
 Kind of ironic that one wouldn't want to do anything in that video with an E-bike, as it'd fail due to water issues and weigh as much as a pony.
  • 3 1
 Sooo..day after tomorrow then?
  • 2 0
 Review: Its a dream on the climbs.
  • 2 0
 Props to @sarahmoore for the title and slug, that made me laugh!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008880
Mobile Version of Website