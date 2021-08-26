Video: Yeti Teases New eMTB, Review Still Not Tomorrow

So... 2am this morning I get the call to not get on the plane due to more covid related dramas. Found out through the misfortune of @joshcarlson__ situation that non US citizens have to do 2 week hotel quarantine if coming from Europe to the US. Seeing I was due to do rounds 1 and 2 then back for other engagements in Colorado the call was made by the team that I won’t be doing @world_enduro round one and 2 because what we had planned back in Colorado is a higher priority. Yet another let down, and at this. Stage I’ll only believe I’m back overseas racing again when I’m actually on the start line. Yes racing is high on the priorities but it’s not all I’m doing for sponsors anymore. But if anyone else is planning some intercontinental travels, it would be a good idea to thoroughly check every country’s covid policies. Could save you a lot of stress. I’m just glad I didn’t find out once already in Italy. — Jared Graves