Video: Yoann Barelli & Friends Rebuild an Iconic Richie Schley Drop

Oct 22, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  


One year ago my buddy Audric Lacour and I started to rebuild this old Richie Schley drop North of Whistler. The structure was completely rotten so we had to start from scratch. Fast forward and with the help of Jolan, Reilly and Sergi we finally fished it.

This 20/25 feet drop is pretty technical, the run in is very tricky, the tree on the left is super close and the compression at the bottom is pretty big. This video is about the process of doing a feature for the first time, but also coaching two other people to do something that never done before.

Videos Yoann Barelli


6 Comments

  • 16 0
 Yoann, just a great ambassador for the sport and all around positive dude! Always stoked to see what he is riding.
  • 1 0
 Wow talk about gnarly. The drop itself is impressive but to me its the obstacles in order to hit the drop. A corner that looks to be fairly off camber, two trees that look to be in the way if you were to jump too far left or right, no casing on the landing, a up slope after the landing (if you over jump you're done) and not to mention hitting this in what looks like mud! Insane. Freeride isn't dead.
  • 1 0
 I watch this then look at pictures of myself on a 5 foot drop with a perfect landing. Then I remember I work at a desk and computer all day.
  • 2 0
 "like it is completely safe.....probably."
  • 1 0
 Too SlopeStyle...





















Smile jkn... that's just "too amazing". Smile
  • 1 0
 Insane... what a guy.

