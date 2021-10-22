Video: Yoann Barelli & Friends Rebuild an Iconic Richie Schley Drop

One year ago my buddy Audric Lacour and I started to rebuild this old Richie Schley drop North of Whistler. The structure was completely rotten so we had to start from scratch. Fast forward and with the help of Jolan, Reilly and Sergi we finally fished it.This 20/25 feet drop is pretty technical, the run in is very tricky, the tree on the left is super close and the compression at the bottom is pretty big. This video is about the process of doing a feature for the first time, but also coaching two other people to do something that never done before.