Video: Yoann Barelli & Nicole Kennedy Send Big Squamish Gaps

Here we are for Episode 2 of Into The Gnar Progression Team.
This episode features Nicole Kennedy sending some big jumps in Squamish on her first day on her new GG bike, and she absolutely sent it haha! At first Nicole wanted to jump the shameless jumps and see how she was feeling, but she quickly realized that she could go bigger pretty easily. 'Poacher' was on her radar for quite some time and for her it was pretty natural to hit this as a warmup for the season. Since we shot this video, Nicole has sent 'Brutus' the road gap that CJ sent last week
, her progression is incredible and I can't wait to ride and share more with her very soon. I can clearly see Nicole getting into some very gnarly lines in the future. Let's get it!
What's dropping next, I'll be filming next week something super gnarly with Steve.. do I have to say more haha?!
Wish we got to see more of her in Pinkbike Academy series one!
