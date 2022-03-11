close
Video: Yoann Barelli & Nicole Kennedy Send Big Squamish Gaps

Mar 11, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

Here we are for Episode 2 of Into The Gnar Progression Team.

This episode features Nicole Kennedy sending some big jumps in Squamish on her first day on her new GG bike, and she absolutely sent it haha! At first Nicole wanted to jump the shameless jumps and see how she was feeling, but she quickly realized that she could go bigger pretty easily. 'Poacher' was on her radar for quite some time and for her it was pretty natural to hit this as a warmup for the season. Since we shot this video, Nicole has sent 'Brutus' the road gap that CJ sent last week, her progression is incredible and I can't wait to ride and share more with her very soon. I can clearly see Nicole getting into some very gnarly lines in the future. Let's get it!

Nicole sending the Shameless jumps with ease and steeze

Nicole on poacher, a solid and technical Matt Bolton gap in Squamish

What's dropping next, I'll be filming next week something super gnarly with Steve.. do I have to say more haha?!

Video by @toevs
Follow Nicole @nicole.a.kennedy
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

Posted In:
Videos Nicole Kennedy Yoann Barelli


17 Comments

  • 10 0
 Can someone figure out how to put these on VRs so I can shit myself I in the safety of my own home?
  • 15 0
 You don't need VR googles to do that, just let it rip...
  • 2 0
 @nsmithbmx: as a poopologist I approve
  • 8 0
 Wow, an impressive amount of composure and skill from Nicole, looking forward to following her progression!
  • 6 0
 @nicole.a.kennedy also just sent Brutus!

Wish we got to see more of her in Pinkbike Academy series one!
  • 4 0
 Oh yeah, she got robbed with a flat tire. She's a badass
  • 5 0
 Yes Nicole!!!
  • 4 1
 The link for Nicole's instagram profile takes you to CJ Hauptman's instead. Oops!
  • 2 0
 @pinkbike ^^
  • 1 0
 www.instagram.com/nicole.a.kennedy - vid and pic of her sending Brutus there
  • 2 0
 Wow! I walked away from Poacher drop with no shame. That corner into it’s weird and it’s a big send. amazing riding Nicole
  • 1 0
 Way to go girl! Dam that's really impressive, I've been riding in Squm for decades and your already sending jumps and drops that scare the shit outa me. Keep the confidence high and keep on shreddin.
  • 2 0
 Damn that's impressive! Great job Nicole!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Nicole get some. Barelly is my favorite content producer, can't be anything but fun to rode with him.
  • 1 0
 that looked scary as hell, maybe i'm getting too old for this shiz, well done Nicole!
  • 1 0
 These are absolutely great Yoann!
  • 1 0
 Get it YO and Nicole!

Post a Comment



