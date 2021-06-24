Video: Yoann Barelli & Reece Wallace Ride the Coast Gravity Park

Do we need say more?
With Reece being a pilot, what better way to make some memories with pal, Yoann. Picking Yo up from his home, the two of them take to the skies in the plane, cruising to Coast Gravity Park and having some laughs along the way. They try new things together, learn from one another and most of all, have fun.
Two distinct styles, one park. Reece & Yoann take what they like from the park and showing one another around their favourite lines.
|Woooooaaaazzzooooaaaaaaa!!!—Yoann
Yoann cannot help himself, mans gots to yell
Boom. Classic Reece style.
With each of them having their own take on how to ride the park, it doesn't hurt to take a lap down an old classic every now and again to put a smile on your face
Left or right?
|Yoann is a freak... He'll do some race run where he gaps some 50 foot rock to rock...—Reece
We all know that sound
Coast Gravity Park, nothing like it. Sculpted berms, big jumps
Same same, but different, but same
Behind the scenes kill-zone from rear wheel shrapnel
Words & Video: Liam Wallace
Photos: Damon BerrymanCoast Gravity ParkIndustry Nine
0 Comments
Post a Comment