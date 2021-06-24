Video: Yoann Barelli & Reece Wallace Ride the Coast Gravity Park

Jun 24, 2021
by Industry Nine  



JUST THE TWO OF US
Video: Liam Wallace // Stills: Damon Berryman

Do we need say more?

With Reece being a pilot, what better way to make some memories with pal, Yoann. Picking Yo up from his home, the two of them take to the skies in the plane, cruising to Coast Gravity Park and having some laughs along the way. They try new things together, learn from one another and most of all, have fun.

Two distinct styles, one park. Reece & Yoann take what they like from the park and showing one another around their favourite lines.



bigquotesWoooooaaaazzzooooaaaaaaa!!!Yoann

Yoann cannot help himself, mans gots to yell

Boom. Classic Reece style.

With each of them having their own take on how to ride the park, it doesn't hurt to take a lap down an old classic every now and again to put a smile on your face

Left or right?


bigquotesYoann is a freak... He'll do some race run where he gaps some 50 foot rock to rock...Reece

We all know that sound

Coast Gravity Park, nothing like it. Sculpted berms, big jumps


Same same, but different, but same

Behind the scenes kill-zone from rear wheel shrapnel

Words & Video: Liam Wallace
Photos: Damon Berryman
Coast Gravity Park

Industry Nine

Posted In:
Videos Industry Nine Reece Wallace Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
91714 views
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
89673 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
74336 views
Results: EWS Val Di Fassa 2021 - Race 1
73083 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
70048 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
56835 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
54696 views
Shimano Factory Shut Down in Malaysia May Cause Additional Product Delays
44486 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008043
Mobile Version of Website