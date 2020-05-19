Video: Yoann Barelli Climbs Double Black Diamond Trail in Whistler

WOW!What a personal challenge and test that was!! Probably the best way for me to conquer my fears after injuring my knee last year doing the same stuff. Sorry for the swearing everyone.This is the trailhttps://www.trailforks.com/trails/no-...I don't know if I can say I climbed this thing but i tried my best hahaha !!I kinda like these challenges. For me this is what mountain biking is all about, Challenging yourself, not just physically, but also in terms of skills.Hope you will enjoy it !!LoveYo