Video: Yoann Barelli Documents his Return to Racing in "Into the Knee-ar"

Jun 27, 2019
by Yoann Barelli  


This is the first Episode of "Into the Knee-ar" where I will take you along during the process of my knee surgery.

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Hey @yoannbarelli, I've just done something to my knee also... I can't find any decent knee supports local to me, what support are you wearing in this video?
  • + 1
 I understood there is a TPF too..? Impossible then to do such a workout. Ok, so no TPF probably. Good luck!
  • + 1
 Respect!

