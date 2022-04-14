Video: Yoann Barelli Explains How to Approach & Ride a Gnarly Feature for the First Time

I'M PUMPED and you'll be too after watching this one!
You probably felt it at some point, there is this feature in the forest that you really want to ride, it's pulling you. You think about it, you talk about it, you watch videos about it... It becomes everything you live for even hahaha!!
The dangerous aspect of it, the unknown, a new problem to solve, all of that brings excitement and it's a bowl of fresh air in your life. This video simply describes the important steps you need to take before sending it, so you can prepare yourself well and keep on pushing it safely.
Dive into an incredible real life experience with 46 year old Flavio Kodato!!
What's dropping next, CJ is teaching the team how to backflip!!
Video and photos by @toevs
Follow Flavio @flavs_mtb
See more of the ITGPT videos here here

