close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Yoann Barelli Explains How to Approach & Ride a Gnarly Feature for the First Time

Apr 14, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

I'M PUMPED and you'll be too after watching this one!

You probably felt it at some point, there is this feature in the forest that you really want to ride, it's pulling you. You think about it, you talk about it, you watch videos about it... It becomes everything you live for even hahaha!!

The dangerous aspect of it, the unknown, a new problem to solve, all of that brings excitement and it's a bowl of fresh air in your life. This video simply describes the important steps you need to take before sending it, so you can prepare yourself well and keep on pushing it safely.

Dive into an incredible real life experience with 46 year old Flavio Kodato!!

Flavio getting comfortable
YoB getting pumped

What's dropping next, CJ is teaching the team how to backflip!!

Video and photos by @toevs
Follow Flavio @flavs_mtb
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
69473 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
56513 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
50259 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
47144 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
44503 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
42903 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
39682 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
38064 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 "Determinated" ? Yoann is definitely the "determinator". So. Much. Energy!
  • 1 0
 I prefer the tense up hold breath and kinda close eyes approach

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008320
Mobile Version of Website