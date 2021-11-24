Video: Yoann Barelli Goes 'Into the Gnar' in Oaxaca, Mexico

Nov 24, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  

Last week I went to Oaxaca Mexico for an Into The Gnar X Oaxaca Expedition Camp. 6 days of biking across a beautiful landscape, and experiencing the Mexican culture. From flowy to gnarly trails, From 5 stars to full-on local and traditional restaurants, Oaxaca has it all! To finish it off on a rad note, the full crew of participants, organisation and myself filmed an Into The Gnar Episode on one of the roughest trails in Oaxaca, El Toro. 16 people in one video, it was definitely a hell of a rodeo!

Thank you to Sarah, Jesse, Dusty, Keith, Ken, Leon, Mark, Matt, Miguel, Ryan, Tappen, Kalen, Jenny, Rob, Wicho, Betto, Javier and Flavio, we smashed it.

All the Into The Gnar Camps are based on making you a better rider, and they will. The progression of all the participants during those 6 days was simply mind blowing.

Enjoy this special episode of Into The Gnar, It's us, having a blast on our bikes!

See more of my YouTube videos here.

MENTIONS: @yoannbarelli


Posted In:
Videos Yoann Barelli


7 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'll be down there in two weeks with the same Oaxaca Expedition crew, so excited!!
  • 1 0
 Hats off to Yoann for being very entertaining. It's the only MTB channel I see that draws in even people not interested in the sport.
  • 1 0
 He’s so pumped! Awesome
  • 1 0
 Oaxaca really on the come up, dang!!
  • 1 0
 sick!
  • 1 0
 Spicy!
  • 1 0
 À d'entro del gnarsito

