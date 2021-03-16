Video: Yoann Barelli Goes on a Freeride Treasure Hunt with Steve Vanderhoek

Yooooooooo Everyone
Welcome to a new episode of INTO THE GNAR.
I don't think I've ever been that scared on a bike before. Super intense stuff with my guest Steve Vanderhoek, under the rain down some very questionable things!
Steve is a full time firefighter who lives in Vancouver, but mountain biking has been his passion since the first freeride movement. His riding ability and bike handling makes him, for me, one of the most talented rider that I've ever ridden with, a pure pleasure to watch. Follow his progression and career on Instagram at: @svanderhoek
I'd also like to introduce my new clothing partner, NF. NF is a Vancouver based company, they make all their apparel in their factory in Vancouver, everything is made out of recycled and natural materials, everything fits super well and looks simply badass.
Video filmed by Alex Chapellier: @The_frenchliner
Thank you and enjoy watching!
