Video: Yoann Barelli Goes on a Freeride Treasure Hunt with Steve Vanderhoek

Mar 16, 2021
by Yoann Barelli  


Yooooooooo Everyone

Welcome to a new episode of INTO THE GNAR.

I don't think I've ever been that scared on a bike before. Super intense stuff with my guest Steve Vanderhoek, under the rain down some very questionable things!

Steve is a full time firefighter who lives in Vancouver, but mountain biking has been his passion since the first freeride movement. His riding ability and bike handling makes him, for me, one of the most talented rider that I've ever ridden with, a pure pleasure to watch. Follow his progression and career on Instagram at: @svanderhoek

I'd also like to introduce my new clothing partner, NF. NF is a Vancouver based company, they make all their apparel in their factory in Vancouver, everything is made out of recycled and natural materials, everything fits super well and looks simply badass.

Video filmed by Alex Chapellier: @The_frenchliner

See more of my YouTube videos here.

Thank you and enjoy watching!

Posted In:
Videos Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli


6 Comments

  • 10 0
 Steve Vanderhoek is leading lines for Barelli AND Metailler? Give this man the freeride-privateer gold medal.
  • 3 1
 Holy sh!t that looks scary!! I was scared and stressed for you guys just by sitting at my computer actually, WOW!! You guys have pure talent!
  • 4 1
 Steve Vanderhoek is so hot right now
  • 1 0
 When it looks steep on a GoPro you know its steep. Problem is they make it look to easy, we need to see some normal people flaying down there to put it into perspective.
  • 1 0
 Gripped! Loved every minute of it!
  • 1 0
 RIP headphone users

